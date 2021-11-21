Texans lead Titans 12-0 and should lead by more

The Texans are taking it to the Titans today. Tennessee is fortunate they aren’t playing a good team or the lead might be even larger.

Houston has settled for field goals after reaching the Tennessee 25 and 6, with Ka'imi Fairbairn making kicks of 43 and 24. The second was particularly unsatisfying after Kamu Grugier-Hill returned a Ryan Tannehill interception 82 yards to the Tennessee 6 before Dontrell Hilliard made the tackle.

Houston challenged an incomplete pass ruling in the end zone on third down, but Tyrod Taylor‘s incomplete pass to Nico Collins stood. It was close, but Collins’ knee appeared to barely touch the white out-of-bounds boundary.

The Texans finally got a touchdown on a nine-play, 76-yard drive with Taylor running for 7 yards and diving into the end zone. Fairbairn missed the extra point.

The Texans lead 12-0.

On its next possession, the Titans went for it on fourth-and-one from the Houston 31, and Adrian Peterson was gang tackled short of the line to gain.

