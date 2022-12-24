Texans lead Titans 10-7 at halftime

The Texans fell behind the Titans 7-0 but now lead 10-7 at halftime.

Houston went three-and-out on two drives and put together scoring drives on the other two, gaining 131 yards.

The Texans have continued with their two-quarterback system for a third consecutive week. Davis Mills is 5-of-10 for 47 yards and Jeff Driskel 3-for-3 for 40 yards.

Houston scored on a Mills fumble into the end zone that Rex Burkhead recovered for a touchdown and on a 25-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The Titans have 112 yards.

Rookie Malik Willis, starting for the injured Ryan Tannehill, has completed 6-of-8 passes for 38 yards.

The team’s only touchdown came on Derrick Henry‘s 48-yard touchdown run, and he has 83 yards on 11 carries.

Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (knee) is questionable to return in the second half.

