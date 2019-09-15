Texans lead Jaguars 6-3 at halftime

The most excitement in the first half in Houston was Jalen Ramsey‘s angry sideline exchange with coach Doug Marrone.

The teams exchanged field goals before Houston put a second one through the uprights on the final play of the half. The Texans got to the Jacksonville 4-yard line with 9 seconds remaining on a 31-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Kenny Stills.

But Watson’s throw into the end zone on first down from there was incomplete, leaving two seconds on the clock.

That forced the Texans to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn and a 6-3 halftime lead. Fairbairn also hit a 39-yarder.

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo hit a 40-yarder.

The Texans have 166 yards and Jacksonville 94 in a defensive battle.

Watson has completed 12 of 20 passes for 120 yards, and Gardner Minshew is 8-of-12 for 57 yards.

Sacks continue to be a problem for Watson. He already has taken three after being sacked six times last week. The Texans also have three sacks of Minshew.