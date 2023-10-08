Texans lead Falcons 9-7 at halftime

The Texans didn't get a first half touchdown, but they do have the halftime lead.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 38, 43 and 28 yards to give Houston a 9-7 lead over the Falcons. The Texans had drives stall at the Atlanta 19, 25 and 10.

Fairbairn's final field goal of the half came with three seconds remaining, completing a 10-play, 79-yard drive.

C.J. Stroud went 14-of-22 for 173 yards, and Tank Dell caught three passes for 57 yards. Dell made a diving, 29-yard reception on third-and-10 from the Houston 42 with time running down in the half to set up the go-ahead field goal.

The Falcons had one touchdown drive and five punts in the half, gaining 178 yards.

Desmond Ridder was 10-of-16 for 121 yards and scored the team's only touchdown on 7-yard run; Bijan Robinson had eight carries for 20 yards; and Kyle Pitts caught three passes for 39 yards.

The Falcons will get cornerback A.J. Terrell back for the second half after he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared.