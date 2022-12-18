Texans lead Chiefs 21-16 after Jordan Akins 12-yard touchdown

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Last week, the Chiefs let the Broncos back in the game with some big turnovers.

The same thing is happening in Houston on Sunday.

With 1;25 left in the third quarter, the Texans have a 21-16 lead over the Chiefs after Jordan Akins‘ 12-yard touchdown catch.

It came on third-and-goal from the K.C. 12-yard line. The team was about to run a play on third-and-goal at the 7, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil had a false start.

Just like they drew it up.

The Texans had the ball because Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled when he was hit after making a catch in Houston territory. He was hit hard and after a review, the ball was determined to have been punched out with simultaneous contact — wiping off what was initially ruled as forward progress.

The Chiefs also helped the Texans down the field with a pair of third-down defensive penalties.

Houston may have just one win, but for the second consecutive week, the club is playing hard and giving a potential Super Bowl contender all it can handle.

