Texans lead Chargers 7-6 from Rex Burkhead touchdown

It’s early, but the Chargers and Texans are engaged in a decent back-and-forth battle to start Sunday’s game.

While Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins opened the scoring with a 50-yard field goal, the Texans were able to answer with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Rex Burkhead darting 25 yards for a touchdown.

Burkhead’s score came just after running back Royce Freeman’s 18-yard touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty.

The Chargers got into Texans territory again on the ensuing drive, but had to settle for a Hopkins 46-yard field goal after quarterback Justin Herbert’s third-and-5 pass was incomplete to tight end Jared Cook.

That left the score at 7-6, where it remained at the end of the first quarter.

If Herbert throws three touchdowns in Sunday’s game, he’ll set a new single-season franchise record, surpassing Philip Rivers’ mark from 2008.

