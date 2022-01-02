Texans lead 49ers 7-3 at halftime

The Texans came into Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a two-game winning streak and they’ve got a halftime lead as they try to extend that run to three games.

Quarterback Davis Mills hit wide receiver Brandin Cooks for an eight-yard touchdown just after the two minute warning to give them a 7-0 lead at Levi’s Stadium. They then forced a quick punt to get the ball back, but did nothing with the chance and the 49ers were able to drive for a field goal that cut the score to 7-3 on the final play of the half.

Trey Lance completed three passes for 55 yards on the final drive, which was more than he managed on his first seven completions of the half. Lance also threw an interception to cornerback Desmond King that set up the Houston touchdown drive.

San Francisco outgained Houston in the first half, but they had a fourth down try go bad when Kyle Shanahan called a toss play to Elijah Mitchell that lost yardage and another productive drive that stalled on a Jordan Jenkins sack.

The touchdown is Mills’ fifth in the last three weeks and he finished the half 11-of-75 for 79 yards.

