Texans lead 14-3 at halftime over Patriots

The Patriots don’t necessarily have tight ends to throw to.

The Texans do, and they’re taking advantage.

Deshaun Watson hit tight end Darren Fells for the touchdown to move their lead to the Patriots to 14-3 in the second quarter.

He also mixed in a 19-yard pass to third tight end Jordan Akins, as he’s running a diverse passing game (on a night when the DeAndre Hopkins–Stephon Gilmore matchup is getting so much attention).

Meanwhile, the Patriots are continuing to frustrate Tom Brady on offense. He hasn’t been sharp, but it underscores the reality of the season — that he doesn’t have much help in the passing game. Without security blanket Rob Gronkowski, this has been a harder climb this year, and Brady will have to adjust in the second half to make this one a game.

Brady was an unspectacular 7-of-19 for 82 yards with an interception at halftime, and is clearly not thrilled with what he’s seeing.