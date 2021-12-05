Texans LB Zach Cunningham out against the Colts for disciplinary reasons

The Houston Texans are going a second straight week disciplining a defensive player.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans have declared linebacker Zach Cunningham a healthy scratch for Sunday’s encounter with the Indianapolis Colts.

Last week, safety Justin Reid was a healthy scratch as he was similarly benched for disciplinary reasons.

Cunningham was benched for the first quarter of the 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 due to tardiness issues.

Week 13 will be the second time this season Cunningham will not play. The first game Cunningham was inactive was Week 4 at the Buffalo Bills.

The former 2017 second-round pick from Vanderbilt last missed two games in a season in 2018 due to concussion issues.