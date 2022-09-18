Breaking news:

Texans LB Kevin Pierre-Louis questionable to return against Broncos with groin injury

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans will be without some depth at linebacker as they attempt to hold their lead against the Denver Broncos.

In the third quarter from Empower Field at Mile High, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis sustained a groin injury. He is questionable to return.

Pierre-Louis had racked up two combined tackles and an assisted tackle on special teams during his two and a half quarters of play.

The Texans lead the Broncos 9-6 to start the fourth quarter.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

