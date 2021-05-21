Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Phil Mickelson continues climb in second round; see who else is rising

Texans LB Kevin Pierre-Louis says Lovie Smith is more like a mentor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans have a proven coach in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. However, new linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis doesn’t see the former Chicago Bears coach as just that.

The 29-year-old, who has been in the NFL since 2014, views Smith more as a mentor than as a coach.

“You don’t really view him as a coach, just somewhat of a mentor, a person to look up to, a person to really think of and listen to,” Pierre-Louis said. “The fact that I get the opportunity to play under him is something I won’t take for granted, for sure.”

Pierre-Louis’ first interaction with Smith was in 2014 when he was entering the NFL draft. The former Boston College product eventually went to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round, but Pierre-Louis did have a visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were coached at the time by Smith.

“The first time I met him was one of my visits coming out in 2014,” said Pierre-Louis. “A guy that has sort of like an aura around him. You just trust him right away.”

Pierre-Louis and the rest of the defense will have to trust in Smith’s schemes as the Texans seek to improve their defense, specifically in the takeaway department where Houston procured just nine throughout all of 2020, the absolute worst in the league.

Recommended Stories

  • As expected, Tim Tebow sells

    On Thursday morning, Tim Tebow returned to the NFL. Within an hour or so, Fanatics began selling Tebow items. Already, Tebow is moving merchandise. Under the “new gear” category, the top five selections are all Tebow related. The top three jerseys carry Tebow’s name. It’s no surprise. Tebow has remained incredibly popular among football fans [more]

  • Prince Harry and Oprah open up for mental health documentary

    Britain's Prince Harry launches his new career as a Hollywood producer on Friday with the broadcast of a documentary series with Oprah Winfrey that aims to take away the stigma around mental health. Harry and Winfrey speak in detail about their own histories of trauma and anxiety in "The Me You Can't See," arriving on Apple TV+ on Friday. Others taking part include actress Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, who recalls being raped during her early years in the music industry, as well as boxer Virginia Fuchs, Syrian refugee kids and people with issues ranging from schizophrenia and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to depression and addiction.

  • Washington cuts longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses

    Morgan Moses was released by Washington on Thursday, a surprising decision to cut ties with one of the organization's longest-tenured players even in light of offseason additions. Moses started every game of every season at right tackle for Washington the past six years, playing through injury and anchoring that side of the offensive line along with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff through many other personnel changes. Releasing Moses saves $7.5 million, and moving on from 2018 third-round pick Geron Christian almost another $1 million against the salary cap.

  • Canadian National says still committed to buying US railroad

    Canadian National railroad is indicating it remains committed to its $33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern, despite reservations from one major shareholder and a regulatory setback. CN CEO JJ Ruest on Wednesday underscored what he sees as the potential benefits of the deal and he believes most of his shareholders support it. “Leave no doubt, CN is very committed to this transaction,” Ruest said at an investor conference.

  • PFF ranks Lions’ Jared Goff as a bottom-tier QB

    With the offseason in full bloom, PFF came out with their lastest quarterback rankings and pegged Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff at the bottom

  • Hollywood Stands Up Against Antisemitism After L.A. Restaurant Attack Being Investigated as Hate Crime

    After an attack at a Los Angeles restaurant that is under investigation by the LAPD as a hate crime, Hollywood is speaking out against antisemitism. Debra Messing, Mayim Bialik, Meghan McCain and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities who have taken to social media, urging for peace and calm amid the alarming escalation of deadly […]

  • BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more

    Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don run through an array of strange offseason NFL stories from Tebow to Najee Harris. Are they BS or not?

  • Washington Football Team cuts longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

    Moses, 30, had started 96 straight games for Washington.

  • How addition of Justin Fields impacts Darnell Mooney’s fantasy value

    PFF believes Bears WR Darnell Mooney will benefit greatly from the addition of QB Justin Fields given his penchant for deep-ball accuracy.

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • Warriors, Grizzlies meet again with playoff berth at stake

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry has no concerns about his Golden State Warriors bouncing back quickly from the sting of losing to LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers in their first play-in game. ''It is a win-or-go-home scenario,'' Curry said. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is counting on veteran stars Curry and Draymond Green guiding Golden State after an emotional 103-100 defeat Wednesday at Los Angeles and coming through against Memphis on Friday night in another high-stakes game at home, where this group went 6-0 to end the regular season.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • Wilder wins arbitration case against Fury, trilogy in play

    In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for playoff series vs. Hawks

    Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.

  • Michael Chandler forges ahead ‘with complete disregard to previous failures’ after UFC 262

    Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.

  • Bellator 261 adds Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs to lineup

    Two of Bellator's top lightweight contenders will square off this June.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]