Texans LB Denzel Perryman suspended 3 games

The Houston Texans won’t have the services of Denzel Perryman for the next three games.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the NFL decided to suspend the Pro Bowl linebacker three games without pay for repeated violations of playing rules surrounding the health and safety of players.

In Week 10’s 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Perryman incurred his second unnecessary roughness penalty of the season and his seventh since 2019.

Perryman provided the Texans with five combined tackles and two tackles for loss the past week. On the season, the 5-11, 240-pounder has generated 41 combined tackles, a half-sack, four tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit through six games, five of which he has started.

