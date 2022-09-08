Texans LB coach Miles Smith says Christian Kirksey is a ‘pro’s pro’

Houston Texans linebackers coach Miles Smith has seen enough from Christian Kirksey.

The Texans signed the former Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers linebacker to a one-year contract during the 2021 offseason. Kirksey played 13 games (12 starts) and contributed with 93 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. Houston re-signed Kirksey in the 2022 offseason, and his leadership has grown to where he was voted a captain on defense.

Smith told reporters Thursday that Kirksey is a “leader” for their defense and leads by example.

“He’s a ‘pro’s pro’ who attacks it every single day,” said Smith. “When things are not necessarily going the way we want them on the field, he’s always that calm and collected player out there. We tell the linebackers everyday, you don’t want to get too high, you don’t want to get too low. We stay in the middle and we will just continue to just grind day after day. That’s what Kirko (Kirksey) does.

While the Texans complete their rebuild under general manager Nick Caserio and inaugurate the Lovie Smith era, they need players who are able to demonstrate to the younger talent how to carry themselves like pros; how to handle a 17-game slate, which can be about a college season and a half. Kirksey provides the Texans with a veteran who can demonstrate what is necessary.

Said Smith: “He’s not going to be the leader necessarily that’s going to be screaming at people on the field. He leads by example first and I think these are the best type of leaders.”

Kirksey will get a chance to show what he can do to elevate the leadership on defense when the Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium to kickoff the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire