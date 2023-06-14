Texans LB Christian Harris says Henry To’oTo’o is ‘grasping the playbook’

The Houston Texans have borrowed from Alabama’s cupboard to stock their defense the past two NFL drafts.

Houston picked linebacker Christian Harris in Round 3 in 2022, and then took two former Crimson Tide defenders in 2023 with first-round defensive end Will Anderson and fifth-round linebacker Henry To’oTo’o.

With an Alabama reunion in the linebacking corps, Harris knows what To’oTo’o can bring to the unit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a great player, smart player, grasping the playbook” Harris told reporters June 13 at mandatory minicamp.

Harris and To’oTo’o were teammates for a season at Alabama in 2021. The 6-2, 225-pound linebacker generated 111 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup through 15 games in his penultimate season at Alabama.

As To’oTo’o transitions to the NFL, Harris is able to ascertain how his former college teammate is picking up the pro game.

Said Harris: “He’s coming to work every day just like he should be. I mean, of course we’re all helping him with it. He’s doing a great job right now.”

Advertisement

In 2021, Harris generated 80 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles through 15 games. If the Texans are able to get Harris and To’oTo’o to play at a high level in tandem, it should add another dimension to the defense.

More J.J. Watt!

J.J. Watt believes Texans have 'phenomenal' talent in Will Anderson

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire