Texans LB Christian Harris points to Buccaneers’ Derrick Brooks, Lavonte David for Tampa 2 success

Christian Harris is very aware of the Tampa 2 defense.

The Houston Texans’ third-round pick from Alabama knows that the Cover 2 defense that originated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1990s under coach Tony Dungy is a chance for linebackers to shine and have fabulous careers.

The fact that Harris gets to play for coach Lovie Smith with the Texans, who are in their second year deploying the defense, has the 21-year-old fired up.

“Just hearing about the history of the linebackers that have been in this similar defense and have had success like Derrick Brooks and Lavonte David,” Harris told reporters on May 13 inside NRG Stadium during rookie minicamp. “I mean those are two guys I’ve watched a little bit.”

Brooks and David are also guys Smith coached a little bit. From 1996-2000, Smith was the linebackers coach for the Bucs, and Brooks added two of his five first-team All-Pros during that span along with four of his 11 career Pro Bowl selections.

Smith had his hands on David as the Bucs’ coach from 2014-15. For 30 games, David generated 186 combined tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, 17 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. David earned his lone Pro Bowl selection following the 2015 campaign.

Harris has the confidence that wherever the Texans ask him to play among the three linebacker spots, he will fulfill Smith’s expectations.

“I think in my spot and my role, whatever they want me to do, I feel like I can have a high success rate with that and be very successful, so I want to keep that going,” said Harris.

