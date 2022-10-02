Texans LB Blake Cashman out with head injury against the Chargers

Texans LB Blake Cashman has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury. #WeAreTexans #Sarge #TexansWire — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) October 2, 2022

The Houston Texans are taking it on the chin at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-7 late in the second quarter Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans are also battling the injury bug as linebacker Blake Cashman is out with a head injury after being evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter.

Cashman had a heartbreaking play on the Chargers’ first offensive series when quarterback Justin Herbert threw a sure interception right into the hands of Cashman, who dropped the takeaway.

Cashman has a tackle on defense, two tackles on special teams, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

