Texans LB Blake Cashman out with head injury against the Chargers

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans are taking it on the chin at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-7 late in the second quarter Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans are also battling the injury bug as linebacker Blake Cashman is out with a head injury after being evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter.

Cashman had a heartbreaking play on the Chargers’ first offensive series when quarterback Justin Herbert threw a sure interception right into the hands of Cashman, who dropped the takeaway.

Cashman has a tackle on defense, two tackles on special teams, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

