Texans land pass-rushing DL, ball-hawking DB in Mel Kiper’s new 2-round mock draft

Defensive tackle and cornerback remain the biggest needs for the Houston Texans to address entering draft weekend following a promising free agency period.

According to the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper, both areas are shored up in the second round as long-term staples for the reigning AFC South champs.

Even without a first-round pick, the Texans secure a Day 1 talent at pick No. 42 with the selection of Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton.

This is Houston’s first pick in the draft after it moved out of Round 1 via last month’s trade with the Vikings. It owns the No. 59 pick as well. Newton is one of the best interior pass-rushers in this class. He had 7.5 sacks last season, which was the most in the FBS from a defensive tackle. The Texans signed Folorunso Fatukasi to a one-year deal this offseason, but they also traded away Maliek Collins, creating a void at the position.

Newton entered the year as the top defensive tackle prospect. He lived up to the hype with 7.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, but he also underwent foot surgery prior to the NFL combine and did not run drills in Indianapolis.

From a pass-rushing standpoint, Newton fits what the Texans covet up the middle. The Texans love defensive tackles with the ability to pass-rush and create pressure. Sheldon Rankins, who inked a one-year deal last offseason, finished with six sacks. Collins finished with five sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Newton, who finished his Illini career with 18 sacks, was a hot name linked to Houston at pick No. 23 before the Texans traded out of the first round. He should compete with Denico Autry and Fatukasi for pass-rushing reps on third down.

Even after adding two top-10 picks in Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson, Houston could benefit by adding a nickel defender to compete alongside Desmond King. At pick No. 59, the Texans find their long-term slot defender as Kiper has them landing Michigan’s Mike Sainristil.

Sainristil is the best slot cover corner in this draft. He had 6 picks, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the national champs last season. Houston signed veteran Desmond King to play as its nickelback, but I don’t think he is guaranteed to make the Week 1 roster. At 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, Sainristil just makes plays. I’d want him on my team.

Sainristil, a converted receiver-turned-cornerback, isn’t positionless, but he’ll make plays wherever lined up. In 2022, he finished second among Wolverines with seven pass breakups along with an interception.

A two-time team captain, Sainristil was the anchor of a top-five secondary that guided Michigan to its first national championship in over two decades. His six interceptions ranked third among FBS players, trailing only Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hallman and Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts.

