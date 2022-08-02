Texans work out Kurt Benkert

The Texans are one of the few teams that seem to be a viable trade option for current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But after recently releasing Kevin Hogan, the team has done some work on another signal-caller.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Houston brought in Kurt Benkert for a workout on Tuesday. Garafolo notes that Benkert won’t be signed for now, but could be an option for the Texans down the road.

Benkert spent last season as the Packers’ third quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. He was on the practice squad and appeared in one game for the club.

Before that, Benkert was on the Falcons from 2018-2020. He was on injured reserve in 2019, but was on the practice squad in 2018 and 2020.

The Texans have Davis Mills as their QB1 and appear committed to him at least heading into the season. Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel are also on Houston’s roster at quarterback.

