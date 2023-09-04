Texans kick off 2023 season No. 27 on Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans made it through the preseason and didn’t project as the worst team in the NFL — not even a bottom-5 team.

According to Jarrett Bailey from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans are No. 27 in the vertical’s power rankings ahead of Week 1.

I do love the vision that DeMeco Ryans and Co. clearly have. They have put together a very respectable roster and are building a team that could be a force in the AFC in the next two seasons. I don’t think they’ll win a ton of games this season, but no one is going to come away happy they played Houston — they will beat the tar out of you for 60 minutes and make you earn every point.

Houston previously was No. 25 in the Touchdown Wire’s power rankings. However, attrition across the offensive line may have contributed to the Texans’ slight tumble.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts sandwiched the Texans at Nos. 26 and 28. The Jacksonville Jaguars are entrenched at No. 7, demonstrating the talent and expectation gap between last year’s division champions and the also-rans.

