Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn can name price if C.J. Stroud wants No. 7

One big winner from the Houston Texans’ first night of the 2023 NFL draft was Ka’imi Fairbairn.

The Texans picked Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall on Thursday night at Union Station in Kansas City, the site of the draft. Stroud made a name for himself with the Buckeyes in his No. 7 jersey.

If Stroud wants to continue wearing his college number, he will have to see the Texans’ kicker.

Currently Fairbairn sports the No. 7 for Houston, and has done so since 2017.

Customarily jersey numbers are bartered for, which makes the prime number valuable.

The last Texans player to wear No. 7 other than Fairbairn was quarterback Brian Hoyer in 2015.

