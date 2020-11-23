Texans' Justin Reid uses Twitter critic as motivation vs. Patriots

Texans' Reid uses Twitter critic as motivation for big game vs. Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Justin Reid was all over the field Sunday.

The Texans safety tallied a team-high nine tackles (seven solo) while adding a sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in Houston's upset win over the New England Patriots.

He even sealed the win by wrapping up Cam Newton on fourth down with under two minutes remaining, forcing the Patriots quarterback to throw an incomplete pass.

One could say Reid played inspired football. A quick check of his Twitter account suggests that was the case.

I appreciate you. I took the criticism to heart and had something to prove today. Salute. https://t.co/Ezj95t6GdH — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 22, 2020

Here's the backstory: Reid made a crucial error in Week 10 against the Browns when he whiffed on a tackle of running back Nick Chubb, who broke off a big run to ice the game for Cleveland.

Rivers McCown, a freelance writer covering the Texans, called Reid out on his mistake -- and Reid didn't take kindly to the call-out.

McCown replied, "Use it and prove me wrong. I hope you do." Fast forward to Sunday, where Reid did just that (with the help of his "evil twin," cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr.).

Beware the Evil Twins 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/BfadoEjqSK — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 22, 2020

Reid probably didn't need anyone to light his fire after the Browns loss, but it appears McCown at least fanned the flames.

The Patriots paid the price for Reid's strong performance in more ways than one, as the veteran safety also delivered the hit that may have torn running back Rex Burkhead's ACL.

New England now must find its own motivation after dropping to 4-6 ahead of a matchup with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.