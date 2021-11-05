Texans S Justin Reid says Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is ‘talented’

HOUSTON — After failing to send Deshaun Watson to South Beach before the NFL trade deadline, the Houston Texans will take on the Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa starting under center.

The 2021 campaign has not been kind to Tagovailoa as trade rumors and injuries have derailed what was once a promising season with the Dolphins taking the field at Hard Rock Stadium with the same inferior 1-7 record as the Texans.

Texans’ safety Justin Reid says he feels bad for the problems that have plagued Tagovailoa’s career thus far, but still considers him to be a talented quarterback.

“As far as a quarterback talent, I think he has an accurate arm.,” Reid said following practice Thursday around. “I still think he’s trying to find his groove into the NFL, so they’re taking care of him with the short passes, RPOs, that type of thing. He’s talented. He was a first-round pick for a reason, so he’s still just trying to find his wings and become their guy.”

With the Texans facing off against Tua Tagovailoa, I asked DB Justin Reid (.@JustinqReid) could he talk about the difference in preparing for a left-handed quarterback versus a right-handed quarterback? #Texans pic.twitter.com/iQvJ1Raexw — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) November 4, 2021

Reid said every quarterback in the league presents a different set of challenges when preparing for their opponent. As one of a few left-handed quarterbacks in the league, there are different defensive tendencies Reid and Houston’s defense must follow in hopes of slowing down the Alabama prodigy.

In five games played this season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,040 passing yards, to go along with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans due to a left finger injury and a rib injury.