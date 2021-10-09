Texans S Justin Reid says defense has to be aware of Patriots’ short passes, trick plays

The New England Patriots are starting a different quarterback for the second straight time in their series with the Houston Texans.

Last year, the Patriots started Cam Newton. In 2021, rookie Mac Jones will lead the Patriots offense.

For Texans safety Justin Reid, the defense will have to be on point to adjust to the Patriots’ quick passing game, a tool offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to protect Jones.

“Just keeping in mind that they have a rookie quarterback, as well,” Reid said. “I’m sure they want to make quick throws, keep his confidence level high. He did a tremendous job in my opinion against the Buccaneers, the game that they came off of. So that game is just dink and dunks, I don’t think will kill you. And there’s some trap plays that you can set up for that, too, if that’s what they want to do the entire game. But I don’t think that those plays kill you. You’ve just got to be disciplined for when the real opportunities come.”

Reid also knows that the Texans will have to make sure they are ready for trick plays, another way that offensive coordinator protect their rookie signal callers. Receiver Jakobi Meyers is already perfect on two passes for 45 yards.

Said Reid: “The Patriots are always good for a couple of gadgets, man. I don’t think I’ve played them one time where they didn’t have a gadget play, either on special teams or on their offensive playbook. We know Meyers is a former quarterback. We know that they have a phenomenal offensive coordinator. Brilliant mind that’s going to come up with something unique. But a lot of that just comes back to discipline. If something just doesn’t feel right about the play, there’s probably a reason that it doesn’t feel right.”

Houston kicks off against New England Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time in a battle between two 1-3 squads at NRG Stadium.