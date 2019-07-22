Texans’ Justin Reid safe after being hit by what he says was a drunk driver in car accident

Texans safety Justin Reid was hit by a drunk driver on Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid received a scare on Saturday night when he said was rear-ended by a drunk driver. Fortunately for all parties involved, nobody was seriously hurt, outside of “a few bruises.”

The second-year defensive back tweeted out on Sunday night that he was feeling fine. Ironically, he said he felt better than he does after some games, which people frequently compare to getting hit by a car.

Makes me think about the Cam Newton crash from a couple of years ago. Scary stuff. Make good decisions out there on the rod! — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019

I feel better than I do sometimes after football games lol — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019

Reid, who is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers safety Eric, is coming off an excellent rookie season after the Texans drafted him in the third round out of Stanford. He finished fourth on the team with 88 tackles and added a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and team-high three picks.

After starting 12 games last year, Reid will be expected to take on an even bigger role. The Texans lost Tyrann Mathieu to free agency, and Andre Hal retired after his fifth NFL season.

Other NFL players involved in car accidents

In his Twitter thread, Reid referenced Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who has been involved in several major car accidents in the past five years and managed to come away relatively unscathed.

In April 2018, Newton plowed his $300,000 Ferrari into a dump truck but didn’t suffer any major injuries. Not so much in December 2014, when his car flipped over four times, according to a witness, leaving him with two fractures in his back that kept him out for two games.

Another NFL player was not nearly as fortunate recently. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was in critical condition after a crash on July 4 that ended up costing him his left arm. Although his NFL career is over, Norton has kept positive, and the Dolphins may still pay his 2019 salary.

