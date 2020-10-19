Texans S Justin Reid not pleased with Titans WR A.J. Brown touchdown ruling

DE TANNEHILL PARA AJ BROWN! VAMOS PARA A PRORROGAÇÃO EM TENNESSEE! #Titans #NFLBrasil 📺: Assista a esse JOGÃO com exclusividade no NFL Game Pass, que está com o preço REDUZIDO! Aproveite 👉 https://t.co/uMRqwxJ5yr pic.twitter.com/2uuIDZOqOm — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) October 18, 2020





Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown caught a 7-yard touchdown pass that helped tie the game 36-36 with four seconds in regulation Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

However, Houston safety Justin Reid doesn’t believe the ruling on the field of a touchdown should have been confirmed as Brown’s knee appeared to land out of bounds before the second-year wideout was able to land both feet inbounds for a completed scoring reception.

“Yeah, I was a little disappointed in the call, especially seeing the replay with his knee being out of bounds,” said Reid, who finished with seven combined tackles, a pass breakup, and a blocked field goal.

Instead of making excuses and hanging his hat on that being the reason Houston lost 42-36 in overtime, Reid takes ownership that the game should have never been in a position for officials to decide the game.

“But when it’s that close and you leave it up to the officials, you might not always get the result that you want,” Reid said. “So, it’s just a disappointing ending to the game.”

Cornerback Bradley Roby, who Reid said had a “hell of a game,” provided coverage on the play. The former 2014 Denver Broncos first-round pick would collect seven combined tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception in the loss that sends Houston to 1-5 on the season.

“Just a tough way to end it,” Reid said.

The Texans will have to bounce back quickly as they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at NRG Stadium. The Packers are coming off a 38-10 pummeling at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dinging their record with their only loss of the year, 4-1.