Texans S Justin Reid looking forward to facing Super Bowl champion Buccaneers

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid likes going against the best.

The former 2018 third-round pick from Stanford will get a chance to do just that as the Texans take on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason finale at NRG Stadium Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. Central Time.

“This is the best test you could have: going against the defending Super Bowl champs, [Tom] Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time,” Reid said after practice Thursday at Houston Methodist Training Center. “This is the people you want to play. I still have yet to pick him off, even though I should have. Wish I could have some of those back, but this will be a fun game playing against him.”

Reid’s first game in the NFL was against the New England Patriots in Week 1 of 2018. The Patriots with Brady prevailed 27-20. However, Reid and the Texans were able to get Houston’s second franchise win over New England a year later when the Texans beat the Patriots 28-22 on Dec. 1 on Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

The 6-1, 203-pound safety has collected seven combined tackles and two pass breakups in his two games against Brady.

Although Brady may not be playing for much of the preseason finale, if at all, Reid is looking forward to going against his receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“They got a couple real good receivers over there in Mike Evans and Godwin,” Reid said. “So, matching up against those guys, especially being a DB, making sure we take away the deep ball, and also playing the run physically. We want to just be solid across the board, not beat ourselves, and just play sound, fundamental football.”

Interestingly Reid’s career stats against the Bucs include four combined tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown. However, Jameis Winston was the quarterback during that Dec. 21, 2019 encounter, not Brady.