Texans S Justin Reid laments losses of DE Charles Omenihu, CB Vernon Hargreaves

The Houston Texans made moves surrounding the Nov. 2 trade deadline to better position their roster for the future.

The Texans traded defensive end Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick just before the deadline. Houston also released cornerback Vernon Hargreaves a day later.

For safety Justin Reid, the release of Hargreaves and the trading of Omenihu hurt.

“Vernon’s a good friend of mine, I hate to see him go,” said Reid. “He’s going to have an opportunity to play somewhere because he’s a good player. We’re just trying to figure it out on the back end, find the best combination to eliminate those missed tackles, stop the big plays and find a way to play a tighter defense.”

Omenihu was the Texans’ 2019 fifth-round pick from Texas and brought some energy to the locker room, according to Reid.

“He came from Texas, he was always a ball of energy, too, when he was in the locker room; a good personality, a good character guy,” Reid said. “But like I said, this is a business.”

The Texans got the ball rolling on personnel moves earlier in the season with the trading of cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints. Houston traded running back Mark Ingram in late October.

Nevertheless, for Reid, it is part of life in pro football.

“Those are all great guys, but that’s just what the NFL is,” Reid said.