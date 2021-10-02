Texans’ Justin Reid: ‘Bills Mafia just seems like it’s awesome’

Houston Texans head coach David Culley made an unsurprising comment this week about heading back to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday.

Believe it or not, he wants to win the game…

“Being there and having been a part of that, I know that here we’re doing the right things because I’ve seen what it’s like and what you have to do to do that,” Culley said. “But when I go back, I mean, I’m going back to whip their butts.”

Shocker… and no disrespect from Culley to Buffalo.

Of course he wants to win. Culley was formerly the Bills’ quarterbacks coach on Sean McDermott’s staff and got a first-hand experience with the turnaround the Bills have had as a franchise.

Someone who hasn’t had that is Texans safety Justin Reid… but he’s eager to.

This week, Reid explained that he’s looking forward to seeing Sunday’s road game experience in Buffalo (2-1) with Bills Mafia in full force. He mentioned he has a teammate from college on the Bills sideline, so he’s got a bit of insight into how wild of an atmosphere it might be.

“Oh, Bills Mafia I’ve heard is pretty crazy, man,” Reid said via Texans Wire. “I had a former teammate of mine, Harrison Phillips, he got drafted to the Bills [2018]. I follow his Twitter page and I see all the things that he does in the community every day. But Bills Mafia just seems like it’s awesome.”

“I still love going to away games,” Reid added. “I love the electric atmosphere, I love being the guy to step in and kind of go attack another team’s home turf. So for me, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

In his career, Reid has faced the Bills two times. The most recent one was the 2019 Wild Card when Houston (1-2) topped Buffalo in overtime. During his rookie season in 2018, the Texans also defeated the Bills.

Both of those games happened to be at NRG Stadium in Houston, so it’ll still be Reid’s first trip to Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo will be looking to welcome Reid and deliver him his first loss to the Bills in his career.

