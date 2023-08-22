Texans’ Juice Scruggs, Kenyon Green provided cleaner pocket for C.J. Stroud

HOUSTON — Protecting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is the main priority in 2023. The Houston Texans project their No. 2 overall pick to be the franchise’s future, but they will need help from the offensive line.

In the 20-9 win over the New England Patriots in the first preseason game, most of the chaos began along the interior with rookie center Juice Scruggs and second-year left guard Kenyon Green. New England pressured Stroud on five of his seven dropbacks.

After an intense film session with offensive line coach Chris Strausser, Scruggs and Green recognized their mistakes during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and corrected some of their downfalls.

On Saturday, the results differed as the two linemen helped provide a clean pocket and throwing lanes for Stroud in the 28-3 loss. Stroud was never under heavy pressure nor sacked during his four drives in the first half.

“Overall, everyone can see the offensive line protected much better this week,” said Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in his postgame press conference. “It was good to see. That’s what we need from our [offensive line], [to] challenge them. In last night’s meeting, challenge them before the game. Making sure that we have protection, have the quarterback have a good pocket to throw in, and that’s what they did today. I’m proud of what they did, and overall that group is continuing to grow.

“We’ve got young players in there with Kenyon and Juice. Those guys are continuing to get better, and it takes reps. So, it’s good to see these guys get these valuable reps in the preseason where they can go out and put good things on tape. If there’s something bad, they can see where they need to improve and correct it. So, I’m proud of the [offensive line].”

Texans right guard Shaq Mason liked what he saw his rookie quarterback against the Dolphins and believes that he can take significant strides this season.

“I saw him have a lot of control in the huddle,” Mason told the Texans Wire after the game. “He was poised and patient. He led us in the short amount of time he was in there, and he did what we expected of him. Of course, there are things we can all fix and clean up, but I think he did a good job of commanding and controlling the huddle. In only his second NFL game, that is big for him.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire