Texans S Jonathan Owens says there is no change now that Lovie Smith is coach

The Houston Texans went with Lovie Smith as their fifth full-time coach in team history following a 4-13 campaign from first-year coach David Culley.

Smith was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Texans in Culley’s lone year. The organization was able to see up close how much attention to detail Smith put into the defensive side of the ball, and also how players rallied around the former 2005 NFL Coach of the Year.

The promotion of Smith provided for maintained continuity, yet also infused necessary experience to the coaching role.

According to safety Jonathan Owens, the change between Smith the defensive coordinator and Smith the coach is negligible.

“Honestly it’s not much that he has to say to us because of his respect level,” Owens told reporters Tuesday after mandatory minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. “Like you respect him so much, you want to go out there. You know, you’re attentive and everybody is watching.”

Smith will continue to call the defensive plays for the Texans, who don’t have a defensive coordinator listed on the coaching staff.

Although Smith has taken on added responsibility as coach, the 64-year-old remains loose and cool.

“I guess now he cracks a few more jokes now because he’s running the team meetings now,” said Owens, who started in two of seven games played last year. “But he’s been the same guy since I got here. You see that beard and it’s just a respect factor, so you want to go out there and do everything for him and execute the game plan the way he wants it.”

Owens is in a mix at safety that has veterans such as Terence Brooks and Michael Stewart along with second-rounder Jalen Pitre from Baylor. Owens collected 18 combined tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception while playing 168 snaps on defense.

