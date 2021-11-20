Texans DE Jonathan Greenard out for Week 11 against the Titans

The Houston Texans will need someone else to step up along their pass rush to get after Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to the team, defensive end Jonathan Greenard did not make the trip to Nashville as the Texans prepare to face the Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.

The second-year edge defender, who leads the team with 7.0 sacks, was listed as questionable with a foot injury on Friday’s injury report. Greenard had also been limited all week.

Greenard missed the first two weeks of the regular season. Week 11 will count as his third game missed of the 2021 campaign.

Houston also announced that defensive back Cre’von LeBlanc (illness) did not make the trip.

The Texans have already ruled out quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) and linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion).