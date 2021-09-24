Texans DE Jonathan Greenard says he ‘left some plays out there’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard did not know he would be starting against the Carolina Panthers until just before kickoff.
The former 2020 third-round pick started one game among the 13 he played in his rookie season, and would match that total in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football.
“I expected, whatever situation comes, I was going to be ready for it,” said Greenard.
The 6-3, 263-pound edge defender provided Houston with four combined tackles, 1.0 sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble, but Greenard believes he could have done better in the Texans’ 24-9 loss to the Panthers.
“I left some plays out there,” Greenard said. “I feel like it was a good game to get my feet back under me in a game situation, fast pace, but definitely always room for improvement, but it was solid. I know I could do better.”
Being able to log a sack and a forced fumble was key for Greenard as he works his way into the lineup and develops in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme.
“It’s something that’s expected of us, so to get excited or think about, this is something that’s just so crazy that we’re seeing, I don’t think it’s time for that,” said Greenard. “I just think that I did what I was supposed to do, just followed the technique, followed the system it allows us to do. You follow the system, and it’s going to make you make a play. I think it was solid, we just left some plays out there we would like to get back, but like I said once again a solid start.”
Greenard will get a chance to leave his all on the field next week when the Texans go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 at Highmark Stadium.