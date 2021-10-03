Texans DE Jonathan Greenard is questionable to return against the Bills

Houston Texans’ defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard went down with a chest injury during Sunday’s Week 4 match against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. According to Texans PR, Greenard is questionable to return.

If Green is unable to return, the Texans’ defensive line will take a major hit after creating pressure on Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen most of the day. Greenard’s injury is the latest issue that has hindered his play during the second season. He missed the first two games of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained during the preseason.

“I just wanted to get more reps, obviously that was a big thing,” Greenard said following the Texans Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. “But the team, just playing with the team and feeding off of them and how we play with each other, I think that makes our jobs easier up front to make more plays and we’re more comfortable when they know what we’re doing.”

“So I think us just having that full off season with OTA’s and things like that, it helped us mesh well and understand our tendencies and playing with each other, so I think it’s a true testament of how we feed off of each other.”