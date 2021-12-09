Texans DE Jonathan Greenard not getting complacent despite recent success

HOUSTON —If there is one player currently playing for the Houston Texans who has solidified a roster spot for 2022, it’s defensive end Jonathan Greenard. The second-year prospect from Florida is quickly enriching himself as a disruptor on the defensive front with a team-high 8.0 sacks, despite playing only eight out of a possible 12 games.

He has been one of a few bright spots for a team in football agony amidst a 2-10 season. But Greenard is not allowing himself to become complacent ahead of an offseason that could go through another roster overhaul.

“The day you get comfortable like that, the day I get comfortable like that, that’s when something bad happens,” Greenard said following practice on Wednesday. “I definitely try to make sure I don’t go to that mindset. Anything can happen. It’s a cutthroat business. I kind of like it that way just to make sure you’re always on your P’s and Q’s. You are never slacking on practice, meetings, whatever it is, just make sure you are never slacking.”

Greenard’s unwillingness to become complacent as a foundational piece to the Texans’ rebuild is a testament to his palatial humility. Greenard is second behind three-time Pro-Bowler T.J. Watt for most sacks every 20.5 pass rush. But instead of basking in his glory, Greenard’s focus remains on helping the Texans improve their record with more victories.

“I’m going to go back to my same answer as before — we have to get a dub,” he said. “It’s cool. I think I had a pretty good offseason. I am just going to try to take it and run with it and do as much as I can to help myself out, and to help the team out.”

After a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Texans are the first team this season eliminated from playoff contention. But despite receiving a first-class ticket to the 2022 NFL Draft, Greenard will continue to play with the same effort and objective during Houston’s final five games — and expects the same from his teammates.

Greenard said each week he will put his best foot forward, no matter the situation, and fight in hopes of setting the team up for future success.

“Nobody wants a losing season in their first two years, but at the same time, I’ve made a lot of bonds, learned a lot in these two years, going to keep growing,” Greenard said. “It’s just understanding the standard coming in and understanding that we are all expendable and this thing could end just that quick. I always make sure I am staying on top of my stuff so they can’t say that I didn’t take care of that aspect.”