Texans DE Jonathan Greenard, S Grayland Arnold return to practice

The Houston Texans are getting contributors on defense back with five games to go.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard and safety Grayland Arnold returned to practice on Wednesday, activating their 21-day window where they can transition back from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Greenard has been out since Week 5 with a calf injury. The former 2020 third-rounder from Florida has nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits through four games, all of which he has started.

Arnold has been out of action since Week 9 with a quadriceps injury. The Kountze High School product has one special teams tackle with his 98 special teams snaps.

