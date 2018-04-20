Texans-Jets, Browns-Broncos only scheduled Saturday games, two more to flex during season

The NFL has just two games currently scheduled for Saturdays this December but a new addition to league flex scheduling procedures will add two more later int he year.

The Houston Texans will travel to face the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 15. Both contests are Week 15 matchups.

he league also will flex two games to Saturday in Week 16 out of a possible four matchups: Baltimore at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Miami, NY Giants at Indianapolis or Washington at Tennessee.

The NFL has had flexibility with moving games to and from the Sunday Night Football window as well as between the early and late windows on Sunday afternoons. However, the league has not made a habit of moving games to different days than they were originally scheduled.

The NFL saw a full slate of games on Christmas Eve in 2016 and had four games over two weekends on Saturdays last year. The Chicago Bears faced the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, and the Indianapolis Colts played the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings faced the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

The NFL doesn’t play Saturday games while the college football regular season is ongoing, but a few games are generally scheduled on Saturdays in December. If Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, then the majority of the league’s schedule is played on Saturday instead.