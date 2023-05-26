Texans S Jalen Pitre wants to play with patience in 2023

Jalen Pitre was one of the few good things the Houston Texans had going in 2022.

The second-round safety led the team with five interceptions. Pitre was also prolific as a tackler, leading the team with 147.

As long as the Texans get that same level of production out of the former Baylor product, even with new coach DeMeco Ryans deploying a defense that emphasizing disruption from the down linemen, Houston should be able to elevate their defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the NFL, if a player is not growing, they are atrophying, which means an early exit for an otherwise promising career. Pitre told reporters during organized team activities May 23 at Houston Methodist Training Center just what he has in mind to improve heading into his second season.

“The biggest thing I would say is my patience,” Pitre said. “I feel like I developed good patience throughout the year. It’s also one of those things that you could never perfect. So I’m trying to build on that and trying to just slow my eyes down, and that will allow me to play faster and make those plays that need to be made.”

Patience is a virtue that former San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward had to learn playing in Ryans’ scheme, and defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin was instrumental in that application.

If Pitre is able to master his patience playing on the backend of Houston’s defense, then the rewards should be plentiful.

More Videos!

WATCH: C.J. Stroud throws passes at Texans rookie minicamp

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire