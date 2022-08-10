Texans S Jalen Pitre says fellow rookie Dameon Pierce ‘is going to run you over’

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre is part of a dynamic draft class that could forge the new attitude of the team.

Pitre, a second-round pick from Baylor, has been making plays throughout training camp and is developing as a playmaking defensive back. First-round cornerback Derek Stingley has flashed shutdown ability and also breaking on the ball throughout camp.

Fellow draft mate Dameon Pierce has been bringing the ferocity. According to Pitre via video from Texans Wire’s own Brian Barefield, the former Florida running back has a nasty streak when it comes to laying out teammates.

“Dameon Pierce, if you in his way, you’re going to run you over,” Pitre said.

The Texans could use a tough runner in the backfield. Houston was the worst in the NFL with 3.4 yards per carry and 83.6 rushing yards per game last season, the bottom of the league. As Houston makes their way back to the top, Pierce can at least smash and bash defenders to make them respect the run.

