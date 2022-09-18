Texans’ Jalen Pitre fined for hit on Colts’ Alec Pierce
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre was fined for unnecessary roughness on a tackle he placed on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce during the Week 1 tie at NRG Stadium.
As Pierce was going across the middle for a catch, Pitre laid a hard hit on the rookie wideout. Pierce wound up suffering a concussion from the hit which led to him being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The fine for the hit came out to be $9,045, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.
Jalen Pitre was fined $9,045 for the hit on Alec Pierce that caused a concussion
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 17, 2022
