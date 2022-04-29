Texans take Jalen Pitre at 37

The Texans added to their secondary with their first pick on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft.

Jalen Pitre, a safety from Baylor, will be staying in Houston to start his NFL career. The Texans took Pitre with the 37th overall pick.

Pitre was the Big 12’s defensive player of the year last year, and a first-team All-American.

The Texans used the third overall pick on cornerback Derek Stingley on Thursday night, and now they’ve added another young player to new coach Lovie Smith’s secondary.

