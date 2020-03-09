Texans, Jaguars, Colts give joint donation to Tennessee tornado fund

The Texans, Colts and Jaguars have joined together to show support for the Titans and those affected by the recent tornadoes in Tennessee.

The Titans’ division rivals have given a joint donation of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). The Titans announced a $1 million donation last week.

The CFMT will disperse the donation to non-profits throughout the region that benefit those in need of immediate and long-term aid.

An EF-3 tornado left a trail of destruction in Nashville and surrounding areas as it swept through last week.

To donate to the fund, visit http://www.cfmt.org and click “donate now” at the top of the page or call 888-540-5200.

