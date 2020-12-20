Texans DE J.J. Watt sums up 27-20 loss to the Colts in 303 words

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was a little more talkative to the media after the club’s 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are all of the answers from the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which totaled 303 words.

What are your thoughts on this loss to the Colts?

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"It's a tough loss obviously. Two times in three weeks we had an opportunity right at the end and unfortunately didn't get it done. So, no doubt it would have been a good one to have."

What are your thoughts on how the defense improved throughout the game?

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"The first two drives weren't what we wanted to start the game, but after that we kind of settled into it and did fairly well. But, again, didn't do enough to get the job done at the end of the day. So, that's the way it went."

How tough is it to deal with Philip Rivers' quick release?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

"Yeah. Obviously as a pass rusher it's extremely frustrating because there was a time I was literally unblocked and didn't get there. So, it's very frustrating. He knows that. He doesn't want to take the hits, and, so, he's very, very good at it. He's been doing it for a long time. He knows where his guys are and who's open, and he find that guy and gets the ball to him. You've got to give him a lot of credit. He's been playing this game for a long time."

Are you encouraged with how you responded after the Bears game?

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"I mean, every week in this league is a new game. I thought we came in here and competed. We didn't start the way we wanted to, but we had a chance right at the end and didn't get it done."

What are you looking for in the last couple of games?

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"We're competitors obviously, athletes. You want to go out there and play well. You want to win. That's just the athlete in you, competitor in you. That's what you try to go out there and do is try to play good football and try to get some wins and that's all you can do really."

Story continues

What's it like being on the sidelines to see the two losses the past three weeks?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

"Yeah, if we didn't let them go down the previous drive, we wouldn't have been on the sideline for it. So, we had an opportunity to do it, and we didn't. So, we lost."