Texans DE J.J. Watt says motivation should come from within, not from external forces

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair is not giving on the season. In fact, McNair believes his team can make the playoffs.

Action supports this belief as the Texans were not sellers at the trade deadline, preferring to keep receiver Will Fuller and outside linebacker Jacob Martin, who were being targeted by other teams.

For defensive end J.J. Watt, McNair’s belief in the team is immaterial to his motivation to fix the Texans’ 1-6 record, and he hopes his teammates similarly are intrinsically motivated.

“If you need somebody to give you motivation to come to work every day, if you need somebody to give you a reason to get excited to work — A, when we play in a job that pays you a great amount of money to chase a ball around, but B, when you’re a competitor and you’re an athlete and you’re somebody who thrives and lives off of competition — if you need somebody else to motivate you every day regardless of your record, regardless of your situation, you’re in the wrong spot. Because you should want to be here either way.”

Watt acknowledges that football is a game played by humans with emotions, and they will be a part of the game. However, Watt still believes a player should have the same approach regardless of how the season is going.

Said Watt: “Now, you may get frustrated, angry, upset at the situation we’re in and not be happy with what we’re in right now because you shouldn’t be. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t come to work every day ready to work and ready to put your best foot forward and ready on gameday to give these fans and to give this city and to give your teammates everything you possibly have.”

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t having one of his best seasons statistically with 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits. However, Watt will still take the field highly motivated and ready to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at TIAA Bank Field.

“I don’t need any statistics to tell me percentages or things like that,” Watt said. “When we hit that field, you’re going to get the absolute best I got every single time.”