Texans DE J.J. Watt says Deshaun Watson made ‘hell of a play’ to rush for TD vs. the Patriots

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would not be denied against the New England Patriots.

On a second-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 3:58 to go in the second quarter, Watson dropped back to pass. After going through his progressions, he couldn’t find an open target and decided to take off.

Though Watson was met a yard and a half before the goal line by Patriots defenders, the two-time Pro Bowler stormed over the defense to score the touchdown and put Houston ahead 14-10 with the extra point.

Watson’s teammate, defensive end J.J. Watt, was impressed with the effort.

“It was great,” Watt said after the 27-20 win. “I mean, that’s a hell of a play. Not many quarterbacks can put their shoulder down and try to run over somebody. It’s always a big play for your team when your quarterback does that and shows what he’s all about and shows that willingness to kind of get dirty. It’s a big play, and it’s a great play.”

The Texans move to 3-7 on the season and drop the Patriots to 4-6. Houston goes on the road to face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. Detroit is coming off a 20-0 loss on the road to the Carolina Panthers, and could be vulnerable to the road team spoiling their holiday.