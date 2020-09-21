Texans DE J.J. Watt hates seeing rash of injuries hitting the NFL

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has had a hard season with his club 0-2 after the first two weeks, but it could be worse.

Across the NFL in Week 2 Sunday, there were a rash of injuries that claimed the seasons of catalytic players from New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL, to Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who tore his pectoral muscle.

“Very tough day around the league for injuries yesterday,” Watt tweeted Monday. “Hate to see it, never wish injury on anyone. Hoping for successful and speedy recoveries for everyone.” Watt then added two praying hands emojis.

Very tough day around the league for injuries yesterday. Hate to see it, never wish injury on anyone. Hoping for successful and speedy recoveries for everyone. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 21, 2020





The Texans didn’t sustain any significant injuries in the 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Receiver Will Fuller was limited with a hamstring issue, but it was not reported as an injury by the team. Houston also had two players out Sunday with RB Duke Johnson (ankle) and inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring).