Texans DE J.J. Watt on DT Ross Blacklock’s ejection: ‘It was a stupid play’

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was not pleased with second-round pick Ross Blacklock being ejected from the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Amid the 33-16 defeat, with 4:51 to go in the game, Blacklock was hit with an unnecessary roughness call after running back Mark Ingram was stopped after a three-yard gain on first-and-10 from the Houston 17-yard line.

“Stupid; selfish,” Watt told reporters after the loss. “It was a stupid play. It was selfish. I’ve spoken to Ross before. It pisses me off. It’s a very selfish move. Late in the game, it’s dumb. It’s dumb to hurt your team in that type of setting for no reason.”

It wasn’t apparent what Blacklock did to get disqualified. Coach Bill O’Brien said no explanation was given to him by the officials, and he would have to review the film to see what Blacklock did.

The 2020 second-rounder from TCU logged one tackle for Houston.