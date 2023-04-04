Texans invest heavily into the offense in latest Touchdown Wire 3-round mock draft

The needs for the Houston Texans are few as they gear up for the 2023 NFL draft.

Thanks to the Texans signing a bevy of veterans in free agency, the remaining needs for Houston’s roster boil down to quarterback, receiver, and defensive end. Despite the signings of Scott Quessenberry and Michael Deiter, the Texans may need to add center to the list.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans go all in with their first three selections to address the offense. Naturally Alabama quarterback Bryce Young goes to the Texans No. 2 overall, and Houston gives him a target to grow with in TCU wideout Quentin Johnston at No. 12 overall.

If there’s one thing Bryce Young struggled with a bit in his collegiate career, it was throwing deep over the middle — last season on throws of 20 or more air yards directly over the middle, Young completed just one of five passes for 40 yards. Giving Young a big target with speed to make those catches would help, and Johnston certainly qualifies. There are legitimate questions about his hands at this point in his career, but he’s also an impressive yards after catch threat — just turn on TCU’s game against Michigan for proof of that.

At No. 33 overall, the second pick of Round 2, the Texans take no chances and grab Ohio State center Luke Wypler, who should be effective competition for Quessenberry and Deiter.

Houston uses their third-round selections at Nos. 65 and 73 overall to add some beef along the defensive line. While new coach DeMeco Ryans doesn’t get a blue-chip edge defender from the outset as he had with Nick Bosa when the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, he does get Auburn’s Derick Hall. Sheldon Rankins, Hassan Ridgeway, Maliek Collins, and Roy Lopez have to make room along the defensive interior as the Texans take Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner.

Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke would have to rely upon existing talent to turn around the defense while offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik would net three pieces to elevate the offense.

