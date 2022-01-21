Texans interview former QB Josh McCown for head coach
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports on the Houston Texans head coaching search. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Packers are getting the most money of any team against the spread this weekend while bettors really like the over in Kansas City.
NFL divisional playoffs predictions: The top four seeds will not advance says The Times' Sam Farmer, who predicts an upset in each conference.
Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room after last weekend's playoff game to deliver a message.
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennesee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
Tom Brady will never let it go.
Not long after the Broncos announce their next coach, they’ll most likely be making an even more significant announcement. The team will be put up for sale. Among the expected bidders for the franchise will be, according to A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Denver native Robert F. Smith. If Smith emerges as the purchaser, he would [more]
ESPN’s longtime draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft for the 2022 class.
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy is famous for being mild-mannered. But there was one thing he wouldn't stand for.
Michael Bidwill is unhappy with the last two seasons' finishes. There are conflicting reports of a recent "tense meeting."
Some potential draft targets, offseason need discussions and a fat financial penalty for the Dallas signal caller. | From @StarConscience
Mel Kiper's new mock draft has the Bengals getting Joe Burrow some big help.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have big shoes to fill with the expected retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Dwayne Haskins may fill them.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' NFC playoff game against the 49ers.
An unstoppable rushing attack against the league's second-worst run defense is just one of the reasons the Niners will bounce the Packers out of the playoffs this weekend.
Mac Jones definitely has a few things to work on going into Year 2.
Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers. Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need [more]
The Tampa Bay Bucs updated media on two key linemen, along with Levonte David, Leonard Fournette and more.
We might not have seen the last of Mike Zimmer.
On What Are The Odds? presented by Caesar's Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Moose, and Sal give their predictions for the Bucs-Rams game on Sunday.
Just eight teams remain in the fight for Super Bowl LVI. This week, we're backing the Packers and Chiefs to cover the spread.