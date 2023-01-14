Texans to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

The Houston Texans can go offense or defense in their coaching search.

According to Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire, the Texans have their eye on Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV reports Houston will interview Evero on Tuesday.

Evero, 42, has a blend of different philosophical backgrounds on his coaching resume. From 2007-09, he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the trail end of their time running the Tampa 2.

From 2011-15, he was with the San Francisco 49ers, and their defensive coordinator for four of those years was Vic Fangio, who ran an aggressive 3-4.

Evero was with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-21, and Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was running the defense for the first three of those seasons.

Evero was the Rams’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021, earning him a Super Bowl ring following their win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Broncos finished as the eighth-best total defense and tied with the Tennessee Titans for the 14th-fewest points allowed. Denver finished 5-12 and fired rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games to go.

