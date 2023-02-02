Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans’ staff

With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position.

Slowik, son of NFL and CFL coach Bob Slowik, started off with Washington from 2011-13 as a member of Mike Shanahan’s defensive staff. Slowik worked with Pro Football Focus between coaching jobs, and was back in the ranks in 2017 as a defensive assistant with the 49ers for the first two seasons of Kyle Shanahan’s tenure. From 2019-20, Slowik moved over to become an offensive assistant. In 2021, Slowik was the pass game specialist before taking on a new title in 2022.

The offensive coordinator for the Texans in 2022 was Pep Hamilton. Houston finished 30th in points for and 31st in total offense.

List

Projecting DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff with Texans

4-texans-wont-last-demeco-ryans

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire